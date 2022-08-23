Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. His untimely demise left all his fans and family in shock.

Now Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating Sidharth at the time of his death, has finally opened up on how she dealt with grief, which left her heartbroken. In fact, she stayed away from the media glare for more than a month.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

While a certain section of social media sympathised with her, there were others who trolled her for moving on in her life and “having fun" months after his death. In fact, before resuming work, when she paid a tribute to Sidharth by releasing a music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, she got slammed for profiting off Sidharth’s passing.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz clarified, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it? What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot, if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about what they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next Hindi film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.