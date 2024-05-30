Art & Entertainment

‘Savi’ Music Composer Recounts How KK's Last Song, ‘Vada Humse Karo’, Took Shape With Rashmi Virag's Lyrics

Music composer Piyush Shankar shared his heartfelt gratitude on collaborating with the late singer KK on his life's last song, 'Vada Humse Karo', for the film 'Savi'.

Singer KK
Singer KK Photo: X
info_icon

Music composer Piyush Shankar shared his heartfelt gratitude on collaborating with the late singer KK on his life's last song, 'Vada Humse Karo', for the film 'Savi'.

The experience, he said, was like a dream coming true. An avid fan of KK since the days he was a student, Shankar shared how deeply influenced he was by the singer's music. "KK has been an inspiration because in my school and college days I was a big KK fan," he said. "I have grown up listening to his songs and his music, and I'd always wanted to work with KK. I thank God that with 'Vada Humse Karo' I got to work with him." Shankar says he's overwhelmed by the response to 'Vada Humse Karo'. "The audience is loving the song; my work is getting all the love, support, and appreciation. I don't think an artiste needs anything more than that. My work has reached every city and every country, the kind of response I am getting is unthinkable."

Talking about the song's creation, Shankar shared an interesting anecdote. "Back in 2019 or 2020, I'd composed this song and presented it to Mukesh Bhatt. He liked it a lot, but the song had different lyrics at the time. We revamped the song according to the situation; we worked on the lyrics and music." The song's poignant lyrics were penned by Rashmi Virag. Shankar and Virag have previously collaborated on hits such as 'Naina Ae' from 'Article 15' and 'Bhool Ja' with Arijit Singh. "My collaborations with Virag have always been special and fruitful. I want to express my gratitude to him for penning such beautiful lyrics. My melodies get a special kind of feeling when I collaborate with Rashmi Virag," Shankar said.

