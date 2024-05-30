‘Savi’ Music Composer Recounts How KK's Last Song, ‘Vada Humse Karo’, Took Shape With Rashmi Virag's Lyrics

The experience, he said, was like a dream coming true. An avid fan of KK since the days he was a student, Shankar shared how deeply influenced he was by the singer's music. "KK has been an inspiration because in my school and college days I was a big KK fan," he said. "I have grown up listening to his songs and his music, and I'd always wanted to work with KK. I thank God that with 'Vada Humse Karo' I got to work with him." Shankar says he's overwhelmed by the response to 'Vada Humse Karo'. "The audience is loving the song; my work is getting all the love, support, and appreciation. I don't think an artiste needs anything more than that. My work has reached every city and every country, the kind of response I am getting is unthinkable."