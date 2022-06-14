Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Sara Ali Khan Shares Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home in Mumbai in June 2020. His 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram post on his second death anniversary.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput
Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:41 pm

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has remembered her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in 2020. She recalled all the moments shared with the late actor and thanked him for giving her all the moments and memories.

Khan shared a picture with Rajput from her maiden film 'Kedarnath', which was released in 2018, on Instagram.


'Kedarnath' is a romantic disaster film written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity.

Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

[With Inputs From IANS]

