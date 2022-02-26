Rohit Roy: Grey-Shaded Characters Are More Challenging And Fun

Actor Rohit Roy began his career playing chocolate boy roles back in the 1990s. However, in the recent few years, he has consciously moved away from such roles and is taking up more serious and realistic roles.

Roy has recently been applauded a lot for his projects ‘Verses Of War’ and ‘Sanak’. All the characters he is picking up these days are very real and have a tinge of grey in them. When asked about whether he loves to play such grey-shaded characters, he says, “Yes, of course, it is more challenging and more fun. I have been doing the ‘good boy’ roles since the day I started my career but I like playing these kinds of roles. For instance, when I was offered ‘Kaabil’, I refused at first because I was not sure if I could drive it, but then my very dear friend Sanjay Suri counselled me and told me that I shouldn’t have become an actor if I was not ready to take up challenges. Once I did ‘Kaabil’, it was like jumping out from my safety net and my talent caught me somewhere and after that, I got the confidence of taking up roles that were not an extension of my real-life character, but very different from me and I have started enjoying it right now.”

Rohit Roy is currently busy with ‘Babasaheb: The Grand Musical’, a play on the life of the father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, which started screening in Delhi on February 25 and is set to run till March 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, having two shows a day. Roy is playing the leading role of Ambedkar. The play has been directed by theatre artiste Mahua Chauhan, and the popular band the Indian Ocean has given the music to the entire play.

