When Zack Snyder released ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’, it generated quite a lot of buzz. This franchise draws heavily from the works of Akira Kurosawa, the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and ‘Heavy Metal’ magazines. The franchise has enough potential and that drew the viewers to watch the film. After making his fans wait for around four months, the filmmaker has now released the direct sequel of this sci-fi flick. Titled ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’, the sequel is now out and is available to stream on Netflix. This magnum opus has already become the talk of the town and has started trending on social media. In case you are thinking of watching ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ this weekend, here’s all that you need to know about it.