When Zack Snyder released ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’, it generated quite a lot of buzz. This franchise draws heavily from the works of Akira Kurosawa, the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and ‘Heavy Metal’ magazines. The franchise has enough potential and that drew the viewers to watch the film. After making his fans wait for around four months, the filmmaker has now released the direct sequel of this sci-fi flick. Titled ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’, the sequel is now out and is available to stream on Netflix. This magnum opus has already become the talk of the town and has started trending on social media. In case you are thinking of watching ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ this weekend, here’s all that you need to know about it.
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’: Story
The sequel follows the events that took place in the first part. It unfolds the next chapter of Kora's (played by Sofia Boutella) journey, alongside the courageous warriors who have survived against all odds. She is an ex-soldier from the Imperium Army. Together, they join forces to make the ultimate sacrifice, defending a tranquil village-turned-homeland for those displaced in the ongoing battle against the oppressive Motherworld. As the warriors prepare for their battle, they face their pasts which they must confront. Each warrior has a deeply personal reason behind their fight for freedom. The movie follows how unbreakable bonds are forged among the rebels and new heroes take centre stage.
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’: Performances
Sofia Boutella returns as Kora. While her character is well-written, her performance could be better. Her character takes a deep dive into her past and that pulls down the gravity of her performance. Her earnest performance takes a back seat as the audience tries to understand her complex past. However, this delving into the past helps the audience understand the trauma that continues to haunt her to date. The movie gives a spoiler about the introduction of a new character that would add layers to Kora’s personality. This has kept me glued to see what Zack Snyder has in store even though Boutella always has a straight face in every scene.
Ed Skrein's portrayal of Admiral Noble stands out as the highlight performance. He brings an undeniable presence to the screen. He gets into the skin of his villainous character, and he manages to convince you of his psychopathic nuances through his gaze, dialogue delivery, and body language.
On the other hand, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy also leaves a lasting impression on the audience despite limited screen time. As the sentient robot, Hopkins proves why he is still one of the most reliable performers in the industry. He brings depth and charisma to his character which leaves the audience wanting more.
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What works for ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ is how well the action sequences have been choreographed and shot. These sequences have been elevated with background music that serves well in the scene. Every actor feels natural in these scenes. The action blends into each other and it makes for a great viewing experience. Zack Snyder has sprinkled his classic slo-mo shots which also adds further dimension to these scenes. Additionally, the visual effects and graphics add some dynamics and make you feel like you are watching a sci-fi film.
While the cinematography and visual effects are better than ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’, the plot brings this entire movie down. Only some characters are fleshed out well, while others have multiple loopholes. For example, how do you expect the audience to believe that one of the most powerful characters in the film loses the battle when soldiers fight her? It feels like the character has been killed off at Synder’s whims and fancies. Some parts of the plot are entirely predictable and that dampens the excitement you have to see what’s next in store.
When I finished watching ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’, I realized that the movie clearly did not need this sequel. These parts could have been added in the first film and that would have been it. The film needs crisp editing. The bits and pieces that need to be explored have been conveniently ignored, while those that did not need much attention have been portrayed in great detail. This reduces the gravity while giving the audience no substance from the film.
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’: Cast & Crew
Director: Zack Snyder
Screenplay: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Elise Duffy, Anthony Hopkins
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes
Languages: English
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ has great potential. It has the potential to become the next ‘Star Wars’ but where it lacks is the writing and the execution. I could only ignore the poor writing up to a certain point. After a point, Snyder’s earnestness and the compelling visuals could only do so much. The sequel did not feel like there was any development to the plot. It simply felt like the story was being dragged just for the sake of creating a franchise. This lack of substance in the film gives the audience nothing to hold on to and it fails to resonate with you. I am going with 2 stars.