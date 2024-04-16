From ‘Dune: Part 2’ To ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’, 5 Latest Movies And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

As the week starts off, it’s time to refresh your list of OTT releases that you can stream this week. There’s Timothée Chalamet-led ‘Dune: Part 2’, which has come on OTT post a theatrical run apart from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’, which is having its digital premiere. Check out the list of films and shows that you watch this week and satiate all your need for fresh content on OTT:
‘Dune: Part 2’ (April 16)
Dune Part 2, a further adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, showcases the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), as he joins forces with the unconquerable Fremen of Arrakis. Together, with their rebellion, they challenge House Harkonnen’s iron grip on the planet. Set amid the backdrop of war, ambition and prophecy, Paul needs to undertake a tumultuous path that could alter the course of galaxies. The film also stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem, among others.
Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream
‘See You in Another Life’ (April 17)
Set against the backdrop of the March 11, 2004, bombings in Madrid, the show explores the lives of 16-year-old Baby and Emilio Trashorras, who get tangled in the events leading up to the tragedy. Baby’s testimony then becomes a crucial element in the 2007 trial post the attacks. The show is based on the book Nos vemos en esta vida o en la otra by Manuel Jabois.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
‘The Secret Score’ (April 17)
Maya, a 16-year-old aspiring musician, joins a music conservatory to find out about the vanishing of her boyfriend Leo, who was once a student there. Maya and her peers then find an ancient score with mystical powers, and together, they not only awaken remarkable talents but also uncover secrets connected to the conservatory’s history.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
‘Dream Scenario’ (April 19)
Nicolas Cage leads ‘Dream Scenario’ as Paul Matthews, as he stars as a biology professor whose life turns chaotic after he mysteriously starts showing up in strangers’ dreams. The bizarre event put him into the limelight, but as the dreams grow intense, his reality starts reflecting the experiences of those dreaming about him. This film is a perfect amalgamation of humour, horror and surrealism.
Streaming on Lionsgate Play
‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ (April 19)
‘The Scargiver’ picks up from where it left the narrative of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Kora and her cohort of warriors are ready to protect their recently claimed territory, Veldt, from the Realm. The film focuses on the personal backstories up to the battle that threatens their survival.
Streaming on Netflix