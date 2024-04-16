From ‘Dune: Part 2’ To ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’, 5 Latest Movies And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

As the week starts off, it’s time to refresh your list of OTT releases that you can stream this week. There’s Timothée Chalamet-led ‘Dune: Part 2’, which has come on OTT post a theatrical run apart from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’, which is having its digital premiere. Check out the list of films and shows that you watch this week and satiate all your need for fresh content on OTT: