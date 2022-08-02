Ranveer Singh’s Nude Magazine Photoshoot Triggers A Meme Fest On Social Media; Check It Out

Ranveer Singh is one Bollywood actor who is known for his flamboyant sartorial choices. He knows how to carry himself with utter style and his fans just can't get enough of him. Now adding to his list of free-spirited acts, the actor recently bared it all as he posed nude for Paper magazine’s cover. The photoshoot was more like paying homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Check it out here:

Clearly, his daring photos left everyone in a frenzy and social media had a field day with several meme-worthy content. While some praised him for having the “guts to bare it all”, others lauded him for his physique and the hard work.

Some social media users also attempted to fix the nude shoot by photoshopping the images with clothes in order to make them safe for public viewing. Here are some of the memes you just cannot miss:

Me after accidentally looking at Ranveer Singh’s nudes on my Insta feed pic.twitter.com/GgFJXbnNy8 — Rohan (@Rohxnnn) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh

Karann Johar after seeing Ranveer Nude photoshoot:- pic.twitter.com/6rmffenWZR — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, as the cover star, Ranveer was also interviewed by the magazine, which also dubbed him as “the last Bollywood superstar”. Talking about how the pandemic left a deep impact on him, the actor candidly said, “Everything’s gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonising f**king journey. It’s agonising to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired.”

Workwise, Ranveer has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The project, a romance drama, also stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady apart from veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.