Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Producer Reveals Risky Stunt Pulled Off By Vijayakanth In 1994 Hit Film

Producer Aruna Guhan shared on Instagram how 'Sethupathi IPS' star Vijayakanth performed stunts in the movie without a body double.

Aruna Guhan
Aruna Guhan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 11:47 am

Aruna Guhan, a producer and creative director with AVM Productions, on Thursday, disclosed how Vijayakanth, one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry in the 1990s, chose to do a risky stunt sequence without a body double for the superhit 1994 film, 'Sethupathi IPS'.

Taking to Instagram, the producer posted a series of pictures shot on the sets of the film 'Sethupathi IPS' and gave details of how Vijayakanth chose to do the risky stunts all by himself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aruna Guhan (@arunaguhan)

The producer also posted a video clip of how the stunt sequence appeared in the film.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aruna Guhan Vijayakanth Sethupathi IPS 1994 Film Sethupathi Film Aruna Guhan Instagram Tamil Movie Tamil Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark