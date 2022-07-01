Producer Reveals Risky Stunt Pulled Off By Vijayakanth In 1994 Hit Film

Aruna Guhan, a producer and creative director with AVM Productions, on Thursday, disclosed how Vijayakanth, one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry in the 1990s, chose to do a risky stunt sequence without a body double for the superhit 1994 film, 'Sethupathi IPS'.

Taking to Instagram, the producer posted a series of pictures shot on the sets of the film 'Sethupathi IPS' and gave details of how Vijayakanth chose to do the risky stunts all by himself.

The producer also posted a video clip of how the stunt sequence appeared in the film.

[With Inputs from IANS]