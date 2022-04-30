Neal Adams Who Drew Batman In Comics, Dies At 80

Comic book artist, Neal Adams, was the one who drew superheroes like Batman, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, the Avengers and many more. Adam has died at the age of 80 reportedly. His daughter confirmed the news to Variety.

Adams was inducted into the highest honours in the comic book industry, Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1998. Then followed the entry into Harvey’s Awards Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1999 and in 2019, he was honoured with Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame. Adams was born in 1941 in New York and started his career by drawing for Archie comics in 1959 after being rejected by DC.

The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/8lZUJGLB0T — DC (@DCComics) April 29, 2022

He was in his silver age of comics when Adams drew Barman and supernatural hero, Spectre. He began freelancing for DC and Marvel in 1969, and drew X-Men.

He collaborated with writer Dennis O’Neil on an ‘X-Men’ run and they went on to work notably on the ‘Batman’ series. He was also behind creating some on the iconic villains in Batman’s storyline including Joker and Two-Face. Adams is survived by his wife, five children, six grandchildren and a great-grandson.