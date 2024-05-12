The story centres on Briar (Patrick Freeman), who, even after years, harbours resentment towards his mother for leaving him and his brother, Bramble (Joseph S Lambert), to investigate what appears to be a fire but never returns. When their logger friend, Vick (Paul Rinehart), takes them to a famous robotics research facility, they meet a young scientist named Charlotte (Olivia Seaton-Hill), who possesses a beautiful necklace that belonged to their mother and holds clues to her disappearance. Determined to uncover the mystery with unwavering courage, they end up becoming targets of a nefarious gang of sinister scientists and robotic monsters. But, it ultimately leads them to the revelation of the truth behind the events of that fateful night.