The ninth movie in the famous ‘Boonie Bears’ franchise has hit theaters in India. Titled ‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code,’ its release coincides with the occasion of Mother’s Day, making it a perfect watch with your mothers. It’s a story that’s filled with emotions while imparting a message of perseverance, making it a poignant choice for those seeking a cinematic experience to commemorate the special occasion. So, in case you’re going to watch the animated movie in theatres near you, here’s all you must know about it.
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’: Story
The story centres on Briar (Patrick Freeman), who, even after years, harbours resentment towards his mother for leaving him and his brother, Bramble (Joseph S Lambert), to investigate what appears to be a fire but never returns. When their logger friend, Vick (Paul Rinehart), takes them to a famous robotics research facility, they meet a young scientist named Charlotte (Olivia Seaton-Hill), who possesses a beautiful necklace that belonged to their mother and holds clues to her disappearance. Determined to uncover the mystery with unwavering courage, they end up becoming targets of a nefarious gang of sinister scientists and robotic monsters. But, it ultimately leads them to the revelation of the truth behind the events of that fateful night.
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’: Performances
Patrick Freeman fully immerses himself in the character of Briar, infusing the cynical bear with various emotional complexities. His delivery captures the bear’s guarded nature, and will surely make you sympathize with his voice alone. On the other hand, Joseph S. Lambert manages to not only make Bramble sound chirpy and fun, but also make him sound serious with his pitch. He has brought forth the comedic moments in the film with his clumsiness and unwavering optimism.
As for Kally Khourshid, she has versatility, whether portraying a fierce warrior and a sentient robot as Ursa, or a nurturing mother as Barbara. There’s a robotic touch in her voice, but also an equal amount of warmth and tenderness, which will make you feel for her. One other voice actor who stands out is Chris Boike, who takes on the role of both Leonard and Dr. Roland. He has seamlessly transitioned between these two distinct characters, ensuring that each voice is recognizable.
The rest of the characters – Paul Rinehart as Vick, Olivia Seaton-Hill as Charlotte, Nichalia Schwartz as a young Briar, Siobhan Lumsden as a young Bramble, and Nicola Vincent as Professor Sue – have done fairly decently.
However, because of dubbing, there have been moments when the voice performances have come off as lacking. There were some scenes wherein the tone or the emotion didn’t seem like it was matching the original.
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The narrative of ‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’ unfolds in an enigmatic manner, shedding light on the increasing use of artificial intelligence, taking it as far as replacing your own mother, through the introduction of a pre-programmed android caregiver designed to love you and take care of you. While the storyline may tread familiar ground, the film’s execution ends up captivating you with its inventive plot twists. The clash between the bears and the robots, along with the introduction of fresh characters, infuses the narrative with energy. Nonetheless, I do feel Tiezhi Cui, Zhenjie Liu, Yun Xu, Qin Wan, and Lin Jiang could have polished the storyline a bit better.
Overall, the movie’s first half is comedic and adventurous, with the second half, more or less, comprising flashbacks, which makes for delicate and emotional moments. As the story progresses, it unfolds as a tapestry of emotions, resonating with a raw authenticity that captures the universal themes of loss and belongingness. These themes will be evidently seen by the end of the movie, and have been successfully highlighted under the direction of Yongchang Lin and Heqi Shao.
Amidst its tumultuous emotional journey, the movie delves into deep topics of family, and hope. The average narrative has been enhanced by the beautiful animation, which is probably the best part about the movie. It’s full of detail and vibrant colours, and the eye-catching special effects make it even more visually stunning. Additionally, the pace is neither kept too slow nor too fast, hence keeping things interesting, but will most likely come off a bit too slow-paced for adults. And though the soundtrack isn’t exactly revolutionary, it manages to add on to the enjoyment.
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’: Cast & Crew
Director: Yongchang Lin and Heqi Shao
Cast: Patrick Freeman, Joseph S. Lambert, Maxx Rinehart, Kally Khourshid, Olivia Seaton-Hill, Chris Boike, Nichalia Schwartz, Siobhan Lumsden and Nicola Vincent
Available In: Theatres
Duration: 96 minutes
Premiere Date: May 10, 2024
Genre: Animation
Language: English
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Boonie Bears: Guardian Code’ may not exactly leave a lasting impression, but it does offer an enjoyable experience for those looking for a light-hearted watch. At the end of it, the movie is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to love against all odds. With its adorable characters, especially the furry ones, and action-packed sequences, this animated adventure serves as a fun watch on the special occasion of Mother’s Day.