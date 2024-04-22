Art & Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It

Manushi Chhillar recently broke her silence on the box office debacle of her recently released action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Instagram
Manushi Chhillar In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Manushi Chhillar, actress and former Miss World, made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-led ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ (2022), and went on to star in ‘The Great Indian Family’ (2023) and ‘Operation Valentine’ (2024). Her fourth film has been the recently released, Ali Abbas Zafar's high-octane patriotic thriller, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Made on a massive budget, the film has not been able to do wonders at the box office, and the film’s debacle at the ticker counters has come as a shock to many. 

During a recent interview with Zoom, Manushi broke her silence on the box office failure of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which also stars Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Alaya F. She said, “I was like ‘Arey, mere to life me bohot kuchh overnight hua hai (I thought to myself that a lot in my life has happened overnight)’. Not that I haven't worked hard for it. But I used to think that if I'm focused and dedicated, then I am sure I will get something out of it, and I have gotten something out of everything.”

Adding how as an actor, everyone wants their films to do well. She further stated, “You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it.”

Manushi Chillar was seen in the role of Captain Misha in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy also play key roles in the film.

Moving ahead, Manushi will feature next in John Abraham starrer ‘Tehran’. The political action-thriller is helmed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Neeru Bajwa, but the rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers.

