Malayalam Actor Lena: Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair My Husband

Malayalam actor Lena on Tuesday revealed on her Instagram account that she has been married to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named him as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission here.

The 'Sneham' actor also shared a photograph of her and Nair posing with the ISRO Chairman S Somanath.