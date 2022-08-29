Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Korean Actress Yoo Ju Eun Dies At 27, Brother Shares Her Heartbreaking Suicide Note

Korean actress Yoo Ju Eun left a heartbreaking suicide note for her fans and family. She was 27.

Korean star Yoo Ju Eun is no more. The actress, who made her acting debut with the 2018 Kdrama ‘Big Forest’, passed away by suicide on August 29, and even left a heartbreaking suicide note for her family and fans. However, the reason of her suicide is yet unknown. 

Her brother shared the heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram, which read as, "I'm sorry that I'm leaving ahead of everyone else. Especially mom, dad, grandma, and brother. My mind is screaming that I don't want to live anymore. You may feel void without me but please stay strong. I'll be watching over you. Please don't cry. It's not good for your health.

I'm not sad at all. In fact, I'm very calm. Maybe because I've been thinking about it for a long time. I've lived such a happy life which I don't deserve. So I am content. This is enough. So please don't blame anyone and move on. I'm not dead. So please live a good life everyone. I hope to see many people at my funeral and everyone could see if anyone is going through something. "

She further stated in her note, "I really wanted to do acting. Maybe it was my everything or just a part of me. But then it wasn't easy to pursue that life. I didn't want to do anything else. That was devastating. I realized having a dream is a blessing and a curse at the same time. I'm sure God won't send me to hell because he loves me. He will listen and take care of me. So don't worry everyone."

Yoo Ju Eun ended the note by saying, "And to my dear family, friends, and loves. Thank you for adoring me and loving me. It was my strength and my laughter as well. I think I lived a successful life because I'm taking unforgettable memories till the end. Thank you for understanding and putting up with me. I'm sorry I couldn't be more expressive. But I hope you'd understand. 

And to all of you who knew me, especially teachers, thank you so much and I respected you. Thank you for teaching me many things about life. Mom, dad, I love you. Please don't cry. I'm pleading."

Yoo Ju Eun's brother revealed that her funeral will be held on August 31.

Late actress Yoo Ju Eun also featured in TV CHOSUN‘s ‘Joseon Survival Period’ and MBC‘s ‘Never Twice’. 

