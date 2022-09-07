Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Kamal Haasan: The Film Industry Is A Small Family, There’s No Time For Jealousy

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were at the ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ event recently. Talking about competition and jealousy, Kamal Haasan had a very poignant take on the whole issue.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth PTI File Photo

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 1:23 pm

Stating that there was no time to be jealous of another's success, actor Kamal Haasan said that this was a fact that both Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and he realised at a very young age.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch event of director Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' that was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, Haasan said, "The film industry is a small family. In this family, there is no time for jealousy.”

"When I don't have the time to do my work, there is no time to be jealous. This is something that he (pointing to Rajinikanth) and I realised at a very young age. We have seen victories. Big ones. Double victories. Defeats. When victories come (irrespective of whom it comes to), we rejoice, because one's defeat will affect the whole industry and one's victory will lift up the entire industry," he said.

Congratulating AR Rahman, the music director of 'Ponniyin Selvan', Haasan said that every song that the composer had scored for the film had increased his heart beats.

Calling Rahman's music 'unique', Kamal said that he had played out his songs to the actor after returning from Bali where he had gone to do research for the songs of the film.

[With Inputs From IANS]

