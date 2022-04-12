Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Justin Bartha Returns To 'National Treasure' Franchise, Will Reprise His Role As Riley

Justin Bartha starred as Riley in the first 'National Treasure' film which was released in 2004, opposite Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger and John Voight.

Actor Justin Bartha Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 3:41 pm

American Actor Justin Bartha is ready to return to the world of 'National Treasure,' as he will appear in the next series extension of the iconic action-adventure film franchise on Disney Plus.

According to Deadline, Bartha will reprise his role as the computer expert Riley Poole in the show to be helmed by 'Monsoon Wedding' director Mira Nair.

The series, a project from Disney Branded Television's for Disney Plus produced by ABC Signature, will be headlined by Lisette Alexis and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

'National Treasure' is an expansion of the namesake movie franchise and follows a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost pan American treasure.

Bartha starred as Riley in the first 'National Treasure' film which was released in 2004, opposite Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger and John Voight. Bartha also appeared in the 2007 sequel 'National Treasure: Book of Secrets'.

Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith also round out the cast of the 'National Treasure' series.

Production on the show is currently underway in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. 

Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Nair is directing and executive producing. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

