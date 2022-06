Howzat: Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' Is All About Winning The Game In A Man's World

The makers of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film, which gives a peek into how a girl changed the game and aced to win it.

Former national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter, where he shared a link to the trailer of the film based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj.

The over two-minute trailer begins with the childhood story of Mithali Raj. It later moves toward how she started playing, her practices, becoming the captain, and the difficulties of being a woman in a game like cricket.

Pannu is heard saying: "Aesa khel ke dikhayengay ke koi humaari pehchaan kabhi koi bhool na paye."

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, made over 10,000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired.

The message of 'Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Pannu playing Mithali with utmost conviction.

The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15.

[With Inputs from IANS]