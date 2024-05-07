'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia

The couple, who went public with their relationship in August 2020, first met at ‘Siesta Key’ star Jared Kelderman’s party and also crossed paths many times on the MTV series. While Owens was part of the show from 2017 to 2022, Strong made a few cameo appearances. “I met Max there and some of our other friends he was staying with, and we all kind of just hung out, went boating, and we were just friends for the most part at first, and then over time we grew into more than friends,” Owens said of their relationship to Dipp in 2021.