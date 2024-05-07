Hollywood

'Siesta Key' Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Max Strong In Georgia

After years of dating, Kelsey Owens and Max Strong have officially exchanged vows.

Popular television personality, Kelsey Owens, has started a new chapter of her life, as she has tied the knot with her long-time beau, Max Strong.

The model and ‘Siesta Key’ star exchanged vows with her boyfriend, Max Strong, on Saturday, May 4 in a beautiful ceremony in Ellijay, Georgia. The couple shared the joyful news of marriage in a joint post on Instagram the same day, captioning it, “Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!! 05.04.24”

Along with the announcement, they delighted their followers with two gorgeous snapshots from their wedding day. The first image beautifully captured Strong dipping Owens as they shared a kiss in the aisle, moments after their ceremony. The second photo provided a close-up of their intertwined hands, adorned with the newly exchanged wedding bands. Owens, filled with excitement, commented on the post, exclaiming, “THAT’S MY HUSBAND!!”

Both the bride and groom took to their respective Instagram Stories to share an abundance of highlights from their wedding day. The wedding festivities were attended by the couple’s family, and friends, including co-stars.

As far as their relationship timeline goes, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2023 after more than three years of dating. Owens shared that Strong popped the big question during a picturesque sunset oceanside during their romantic getaway in Mykonos, Greece.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in August 2020, first met at ‘Siesta Key’ star Jared Kelderman’s party and also crossed paths many times on the MTV series. While Owens was part of the show from 2017 to 2022, Strong made a few cameo appearances. “I met Max there and some of our other friends he was staying with, and we all kind of just hung out, went boating, and we were just friends for the most part at first, and then over time we grew into more than friends,” Owens said of their relationship to Dipp in 2021.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

