Hollywood

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous’ To His Acting Career

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, who has been wearing intensive corrective lenses since he was six years old, said that being classified as legally blind has been “advantageous” to his career.

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, who has been wearing intensive corrective lenses since he was six years old, said that being classified as legally blind has been “advantageous” to his career.

The 43-year-old star has 20/200 vision and has been wearing intensive corrective lenses since childhood after being born with a lazy eye, which naturally resolved. He told The Hollywood Reporter about being classified as legally sightless: “I like to think it’s advantageous. I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself.”

For the unversed, “legally blind” means that the visual acuity is less than 20/200, however, even with prescription eyewear, the individual must not be able to achieve 20/200 vision in order to truly meet the criterion.

Gyllenhaal told how he removed his contacts for a scene in his 2015 boxing drama ‘Southpaw’ in which police told his character Billy ‘The Great’ Hope that his wife is dead as he said the move forced him to appear as if he was listening “more closely” to the cops, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actor also shared that he has been actively seeking projects that “freak me out a bit.” “The feeling I want to have is, ‘Can I do it?’ That it’s going to ask of me things that I don’t know about myself yet.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Flood Condition Improves; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Hit
  2. AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
  3. 2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA
  4. Mumbai: Residents Pelt Stones At Civic Staff, Cops During Anti-Encroachment Drive; Several Injured
  5. Public Has Taught BJP A Lesson In Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. Watching Sathyaraj On ‘Munjya’ Set Was Like An Acting Class For Sharvari Wagh
  2. David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates
  3. Randeep Hooda Says He Made ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ To Let World Know Of India Beyond Gandhi
  4. Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous’ To His Acting Career
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Dismissed; PAK Go One Down In Dallas
  2. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait
  3. Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All Details
  4. NBA: Los Angeles Lakers To Move In For Dan Hurley As New Head Coach – Reports
  5. United States Vs Pakistan Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bat First In Dallas- Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win