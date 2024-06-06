Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous’ To His Acting Career

Gyllenhaal told how he removed his contacts for a scene in his 2015 boxing drama ‘Southpaw’ in which police told his character Billy ‘The Great’ Hope that his wife is dead as he said the move forced him to appear as if he was listening “more closely” to the cops, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actor also shared that he has been actively seeking projects that “freak me out a bit.” “The feeling I want to have is, ‘Can I do it?’ That it’s going to ask of me things that I don’t know about myself yet.”