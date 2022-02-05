Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Times The Actor Gave It Back To Trolls

On actor Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, let us take a look at some of the befitting replies the actor gave to trolls on twitter rather than ignoring them and letting them slide.

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:32 am

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is not one who will just take it lying down from trolls. He is known for confronting the trolls online and giving them a thorough bashing. Many times he has put trolls on Twitter to their place by giving them a befitting reply and holding his ground.

When one Twitter user decided to mock Bachchan to be living with his parents and telling others to not feel bad if they do too, he decided not to hold back and replied, 

Bachchan is no stranger to trolling on social media, especially when it comes to his profession. While that is still constructive criticism, comments regarding one's appearance are usually unfounded and under the belt. And they certainly shouldn't be dismissed as "opinions." He gave a troll a taste of his own medicine after he made a remark about his appearance. "Funny, but you're still better-looking than you," he said. Who's the brunt of the joke now, huh?

When a hater mocked the actor's personal life, such as his marriage to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or his daughter's reaction to his films and made a meme with his daughters picture with him, Bachchan's response showed the mirror to the troll's miserable life.

From Amitabh Bachchan's movie marketing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage, a popular comedian mocked the Bachchan family. Bachchan Jr. stood his ground this time around calmly. With a pinch of salt, he took her remark about his acting.

When confronted with yet another insensitive tweet about his father's COVID-19 diagnosis, Bachchan simply responded with love and blessings. And, believe it or not, the hatred dissipated. Bachchan won the hearts of netizens once more after the troll deleted her tweet.

Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan Birthday
