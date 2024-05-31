Art & Entertainment

'Gunaah' Trailer Review: Surbhi Jyoti-Gashmeer Mahajani Up The Ante In This Tepid Revenge Drama

Starring Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan, the trailer of 'Gunaah' is here. It will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 3 onwards.

YouTube
A still from 'Gunaah' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After much anticipation, the trailer of ‘Gunaah’ is finally here. The trailer shows some of the popular faces of television in gripping roles. Starring Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan, the trailer has already become the talk of the town.

The trailer of ‘Gunaah’ opens with a shot of Surbhi Jyoti enjoying a romantic evening with her beau. However, things turn sour when she implicates her beau in a case. The man is taken by the cops in the dead of the night and is beaten black and blue in custody. After serving his sentence, the man decides to take things into his own hands so that he can find justice. With the help of plastic surgery, he dons a new face and sets out to get his revenge on Jyoti.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Gunaah’ here.

The makers of ‘Gunaah’ have revealed the entire plot of the show in the trailer. From what they have revealed, the plot looks like a rip-off of the Rekha starrer ‘Khoon Bhari Maang.’ The plot sounds outdated. The plastic surgery angle has a high potential of not working with the OTT audience. Additionally, the dark ambient theme does nothing to add mystery or intrigue. The performances are not as hard-hitting as they should be for a revenge saga of this level. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “What an entry of Gashmeer. Looking so good and terrific voice. Perfect hero material.” A second fan commented, “Uffff Zayn desperately waiting to see u ... Love you my ACP Yashwardhan Chauhan.” A third fan mentioned, “Superb trailer and especially Gashmeer's magical bass Voice uff.”

Helmed by Anil Senior, ‘Gunaah’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 3 onwards. The show stars Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan in key roles.

