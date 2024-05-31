'Gunaah' Trailer Review: Surbhi Jyoti-Gashmeer Mahajani Up The Ante In This Tepid Revenge Drama

The makers of ‘Gunaah’ have revealed the entire plot of the show in the trailer. From what they have revealed, the plot looks like a rip-off of the Rekha starrer ‘Khoon Bhari Maang.’ The plot sounds outdated. The plastic surgery angle has a high potential of not working with the OTT audience. Additionally, the dark ambient theme does nothing to add mystery or intrigue. The performances are not as hard-hitting as they should be for a revenge saga of this level. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “What an entry of Gashmeer. Looking so good and terrific voice. Perfect hero material.” A second fan commented, “Uffff Zayn desperately waiting to see u ... Love you my ACP Yashwardhan Chauhan.” A third fan mentioned, “Superb trailer and especially Gashmeer's magical bass Voice uff.”