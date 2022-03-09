Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Gigi Hadid Pledges To Support Ukraine And Palestine Relief By Donating Her Fashion Month's Earning

Supermodel Gigi Hadid expressed her support for Ukraine and Palestine Relief in an emotional Instagram message.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Instagram - @gigihadid

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:15 pm

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared her thoughts on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Hadid took to her Instagram to pen down an emotional note which read, “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heart-breaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

She went on to say that she would be following in the footsteps of her friend Mica Argaaraz’s footsteps by pledging to donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those suffering in Palestine.

The supermodel furter wrote, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war — not leaders.”

Hadid concluded her note with, “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

The supermodel’s fans have been impressed by her determination to help people around the world.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reportedly escalated, putting civilians in danger and forcing many of them to take up arms. Many well-known celebrities, in recent times, have expressed their support for Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack for several days.

