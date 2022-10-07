Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Priya Malik To Get Married To Karan Bakshi On October 9

Actress Priya Malik is all set to tie the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi in a traditional ceremony in Delhi.

Priya Malik And Karan Bakshi
Priya Malik And Karan Bakshi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:51 pm

Congratulations are in order for actress Priya Malik, who will soon be tying the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi. The actress, who was seen in ‘Bigg Boss’ and was also part of the film ‘Sheer Qorma’, already has her pre-wedding functions underway.

“We decided to have a wedding in Delhi as Karan’s parents are here. My family is in Dehradun, so for them, Delhi is close. We thought it would be special for my in-laws to see their son getting married in the same gurdwara where they got married 40 years ago,” says the radiant bride-to-be.

Talking about her look for the special day, Priya Malik says, “I have decided to wear a dupatta that my mother-in-law wore for her wedding. Our wedding will be small and traditional, it is the kind of ceremony I always wanted to have with only family members and a very close group of friends present.”

The actress has decided to stay away from typical Bollywood shaadi numbers for her wedding. “We will have Punjabi folk wedding songs and tappe on dholki, like it was done traditionally. These are the songs that I connect to and even most of my poetry is inspired by these traditional folk songs. We are also going to have a bachelorette party in Mumbai and we are calling it ‘chai, chaat and gupshup’,” she says.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 TV Reality Shows Marriage Wedding Celebrity Wedding Celebrity Marriage Bigg Boss Contestant Sheer Qorma Priya Malik Karan Bakshi Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls