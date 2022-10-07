Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Priya Malik To Get Married To Karan Bakshi On October 9

Congratulations are in order for actress Priya Malik, who will soon be tying the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi. The actress, who was seen in ‘Bigg Boss’ and was also part of the film ‘Sheer Qorma’, already has her pre-wedding functions underway.

“We decided to have a wedding in Delhi as Karan’s parents are here. My family is in Dehradun, so for them, Delhi is close. We thought it would be special for my in-laws to see their son getting married in the same gurdwara where they got married 40 years ago,” says the radiant bride-to-be.

Talking about her look for the special day, Priya Malik says, “I have decided to wear a dupatta that my mother-in-law wore for her wedding. Our wedding will be small and traditional, it is the kind of ceremony I always wanted to have with only family members and a very close group of friends present.”

The actress has decided to stay away from typical Bollywood shaadi numbers for her wedding. “We will have Punjabi folk wedding songs and tappe on dholki, like it was done traditionally. These are the songs that I connect to and even most of my poetry is inspired by these traditional folk songs. We are also going to have a bachelorette party in Mumbai and we are calling it ‘chai, chaat and gupshup’,” she says.