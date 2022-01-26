Five Songs That Celebrate India; The Republic Day Playlist

The Constitution of India came into effect and the country became a republic on the 26th January, 1950. This day thus holds a lot of significance for all Indians. This historic day is celebrated with great patriotism as Indians watch tableaux honouring the country's vibrant culture and its valiant military forces during the Republic Day parade.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has subdued the celebrations this year, one can always celebrate the day with loved ones by tuning into some patriotic songs. Bollywood has always been a rescue in this regard. From singer Lata Mangeskar’s ‘Ae Mere Watan ke Logon’ to ‘Meri Desh Ki Dharti’, there are a number of songs that celebrates all that which makes India, great. On this 73rd Republic Day, here’s a list of modern patriotic songs that celebrate the nation.

'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari'

‘Teri Mitti’ is a soulful track from the 2019 release ‘Kesari’. It has a tinch of Punjabi with strong lyrics and soulful music. The song celebrates the sacrifice of soldiers. It would remind you of the countless lives that were lost fighting for the India of today. The song was written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and sung by Punjabi singer B Praak. The female version of this track is sung by Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

'Ae Watan' from 'Raazi'

‘Ae Watan’ is a patriotic song from the soundtrack of ‘Raazi’, an Indian feature film released in 2018. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan have sang the the song. The music was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and the lyrics were written by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal. Alia Bhatt in the role of Sehmat Khan appears in the song's music video. It speaks of the one’s connection to their country.

'Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera' from 'Swades'

‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ hails from the film 'Swades’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi. Composer A R Rahman composed and sung the track for the Asutosh Gowariker-directed film. The song's lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. The song from the 2004 film speaks of the motherland that one hails from and how the bond with one’s land is unbreakable.

'Vande Mataram' from 'ABCD 2'

‘Vande Mataram’ is a track from the 2015 movie ‘Any Body Can Dance 2’. The song’s lyrics were written by Badshah and Rimi Nique. Badshah, Daler Mehndi, Divya Kumar, and Tanishka Sanghvi have sung the song. It celebrates the essence of India.

'Rang De Basanti (Title Track)'

Sony Music Entertainment released the soundtrack to the 2006 film, with music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics, in Hindi and English, by Prasoon Joshi and rapper Blaaze. Sung by Daler Mehendi, the song that depicts the rich culture of India. Combined with Punjabi beats, it is definitely a song to uplift one’s mood.