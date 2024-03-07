Fire Breaks Out At Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mumbai Building; Nobody Injured

On Wednesday night, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the Pali Hill locality in Mumbai, as confirmed by a civic official. Notably, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides on the 15th floor of the building. The civic official further confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire, however, the flames were doused after efforts of more than one-and-half hours.
“The fire broke out on the 14th floor of Nawroj Hill Society on Nargis Dutt Road around 8 PM,” news agency PTI quoted the official as saying. Soon after the fire was reported, at least four fire engines and other Fire Brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. The fire was put out around 9.35 pm. It was confined to household articles and wooden furniture in a room. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is still under investigation.
Coming to Jacqueline’s work, she was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Cirkus'. She has now collaborated with French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc for a music video.The song is titled 'Yimmy Yimmy', and is expected to bridge cultural gaps with its unique blend of talents.
On Tuesday, the first promotional posters were shared, hinting at a fusion of styles and backgrounds that could redefine international music collaborations. Taking to social media, she shared the posters of her collaboration with the artiste, and wrote in the caption: "Let's take you beyond ordinary with the Global Collaboration. Get Ready For Yimmy Yimmy. Teaser out Tommorow at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel." The song will be released on Wednesday and will be available to stream across audio streaming platforms and YouTube.
On the acting front, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Fateh'. The film has been directed by Sonu Sood and also stars him in the lead.