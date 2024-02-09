‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting appreciation and love from critics and audiences globally. Thanks to its mind-blowing action sequences, romance, and gripping storyline. The series revolves around two strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency, and they are offered a life full of espionage, wealth, and a dream home in Manhattan.
Lead actor and creator, Donald Glover, recently shared that he kept the essence of the 2005 movie of the same name in mind while planning every step of the series. However he made sure to notch up the thrill and adrenaline amongst the viewers with the same foundation.
Glover, who plays the role of John Smith, also talked about meeting the legendary OG Mr Smith AKA Brad Pitt while his prep. He said, “I met Brad and we talked a little bit about his movie but I am a very big under-promise and over-deliver. I feel with remakes, people already hate them, they are already mad about it and I like that because that puts you in a place where you have to have a point of view and not do the same thing over.”
He further explained the importance of having a female writers room for the series, “Francesca Sloane who is the writer of Atlanta is an amazing writer, a really sweet person, and a good friend. When we started writing for the series, Mr & Mrs Smith, one thing that we thought was important was to have a female perspective. My main thought behind this was if we are going to talk about relationships, it is imperative to have women’s perspectives throughout the entire series. I thought the female gaze for the whole story would be cool. Apart from me and my brother, everyone in the writing room was female and I genuinely feel that it helped the show.”
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ spans eight gripping episodes, co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. It stars Maya Erskine as Jane Smith and Donald Glover as John Smith. The action-comedy series is now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video.