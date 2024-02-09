He further explained the importance of having a female writers room for the series, “Francesca Sloane who is the writer of Atlanta is an amazing writer, a really sweet person, and a good friend. When we started writing for the series, Mr & Mrs Smith, one thing that we thought was important was to have a female perspective. My main thought behind this was if we are going to talk about relationships, it is imperative to have women’s perspectives throughout the entire series. I thought the female gaze for the whole story would be cool. Apart from me and my brother, everyone in the writing room was female and I genuinely feel that it helped the show.”