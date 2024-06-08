Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday

The duo, Nirahua and Pakkhi, have starred together in several Bhojpuri films, including 'Nirahuwa Rikshaw Wala', 'Pratigya', 'Pariwar', 'Khiladi No. 1', 'Rang De Basanti Chola', 'Saat Saheliyan', 'Dushmani', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural', and 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati'. Meanwhile, Nirahua's upcoming projects include 'Nirahua Hindustani 4', 'Fasal', and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3'. He was also a part of the financial thriller web series 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', which stars Gagan Dev Riar as the lead Abdul Karim Telgi and features Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles.