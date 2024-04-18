Art & Entertainment

Did Pooja Hegde And Rohan Mehra Make Their Relationship Official? Actress' Parents Join Them For Lunch

Pooja Hegde And Rohan Mehra's dating rumours have been doing the rounds since long. Yesterday, Pooja's parents accompanied their daughter for lunch. Rohan also joined them.

Instagram
Pooja Hegde with her parents and Rohan Mehra Photo: Instagram
Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses. She has worked both in the Bollywood and South film industries. Pooja's personal life has been grabbing the headlines lately. She is rumoured to be dating the late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra. They are often spotted together in the city. Neither Pooja nor Rohan have spoken about their relationship but now it seems they have confirmed it as the rumoured couple was joined by the actress' parents.

On April 17, Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra were spotted outside an eatery. Pooja's parents also accompanied their daughter and Rohan. Though Pooja and Rohan didn't pose together, it was obvious that they were in the restaurant together. Pooja was clicked coming out of the restaurant with her parents and all three posed for pics and Rohan came out later. The actres was in a pink top and blue denim pants while Rohan was in a cool tee shirt, beige pants and a cap. 

Recently, Pooja and Rohan were spotted inside a car post which netzens started speculating that both are dating each other. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's show 'Kaala'.

Rohan Mehra made his Hindi film debut with the financial thriller 'Baazaar' in 2018. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangada Singh.

Pooja Hegde has given several hits in her career. She worked in films like 'Beast', 'Rathe Shyam', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Maharshi', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Acharya', 'Cirkus' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', among others. She will be next seen in 'Deva' opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Rohan Mehra was earlier in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. Earlier, there were reports that  Pooja was dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and would get married. Later, a source said the reports are ''not true''.

