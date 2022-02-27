Deepika Padukone Recalls The Worst Advice She Ever Got

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in the movie 'Gehraiyaan' has been working in the industry for 14 years and has heard plenty of opinions and advices from people. The actress recalled the best and worst advice she ever got.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed the best and worst pieces of advice she received from others. She remembered the worst one being someone recommending breast implants to her when she was only 18 years old.

She stated in a new interview with FilmFare: "Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences. The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."

Padukone made her Bollywood debut at the age of 21 in filmmaker Farah Khan's 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om', alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun RampalShe went on to appear in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat'.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress recently revealed, while promoting her latest film , that she had refused to work with Salman Khan. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that the Khan saw her potential and was among the first to offer her a role, but she turned down the offer because she didn't want to be an actress at the time.

Her latest release 'Gehraiyaan' received a mixed bag of reviews from audiences and critics.

Padukone will be seen in upcoming films such as 'Pathan,' 'Project-K,' a Hindi remake of 'The Intern,' and 'Fighter.'