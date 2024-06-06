Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month

Relax and unwind with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s adaptation of this popular New York Times bestseller for film. A wonderful rom-com in which Galitzine portrays Henry, a British royal, and Perez plays Alex, the first son of the United States. The narrative revolves around an intense episode of hostility between the two, which gradually blossoms into friendship and maybe something more. However, the crown always comes first, and the demands of being publicly LGBT and renowned separate the two star-crossed lovers. Packed with funny shenanigans, royal charm, Uma Thurman as President of the United States, and healthy LGBTQ+ material, Red, White, and Royal Blue is the ideal video for getting into the pride mood and celebrating the spirit of love.