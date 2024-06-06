Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month

Prepare to celebrate Pride Month in style. Explore a rainbow of fantastic titles that celebrate love, identity, and the thriving LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re looking for joyful romcoms that challenge expectations or uplifting dramas that elevate voices, we have something for everyone. From thrilling and innovative films like ‘Red, White, And Royal Blue’ to inspirational Indian titles like ‘Haddi’, we give you a binge fest of mouthwatering stories from leading OTT platforms that you should not miss this Pride Month.
Here are a few of our picks which you must watch this Pride Month:
1. ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ (Amazon Prime Video)
Relax and unwind with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s adaptation of this popular New York Times bestseller for film. A wonderful rom-com in which Galitzine portrays Henry, a British royal, and Perez plays Alex, the first son of the United States. The narrative revolves around an intense episode of hostility between the two, which gradually blossoms into friendship and maybe something more. However, the crown always comes first, and the demands of being publicly LGBT and renowned separate the two star-crossed lovers. Packed with funny shenanigans, royal charm, Uma Thurman as President of the United States, and healthy LGBTQ+ material, Red, White, and Royal Blue is the ideal video for getting into the pride mood and celebrating the spirit of love.
2. ‘Haddi’ (Zee5)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays ‘Haddi’, a guy fleeing police and seeking refuge in Noida. He soon joins a group of crossdressers who act as escorts to carry out hit jobs and extortion. Haddi’s secrets, troubling background, and unsolved tensions emerge as the movie develops, and we see glimpses of Anurag Kashyap as the primary adversary, skeevy politician Pramod Ahlawat, and a cameo appearance by Ila Arun. This gritty and spiteful drama focuses light on the ground realities of being transgender in Indian culture, as well as the challenges that accompany it.
3. ‘Little Voice’ (Apple TV+)
‘Little Voice’ is a comedic drama that follows the life of Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady. Bess, in her own words, is a disaster, attempting to create her own songs, working several jobs to pay her brother’s medical costs, and assisting her friend Prisha as she navigates the LGBTQ dating scene. Bess’s brave quest to uncover her voice and identity is a unique take on the self-discovery genre, including brand new music by Jack Antonoff and Sara Bareilles. Little Voice, produced by Bareilles and J.J. Abrams, is an excellent addition to your binge list due to its hilarious take on the advantages and disadvantages of being gay in this day and age.
4. ‘All Of Us Strangers’ (Disney+ Hotstar)
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal return to the virtual screen with this melancholy story about bereavement and acceptance. Scott portrays Adam, a lonely screenwriter who is coming to grips with his sexuality and has a close relationship with his neighbour Harry (Mescal). The narrative develops as Adam’s past intervenes; the sadness of his parents’ untimely deaths and sense of abandonment contaminate his perspective of reality, upending his existence forever. The film has a great supporting cast, including Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.
5. ‘Carol’ (Lionsgate Play)
Cate Blanchett stars as Carol, a lady caught in a loveless marriage who yearns for independence from the confines of a traditional existence with her daughter. A accidental encounter with Therese, an ambitious photographer played by Rooney Mara, sends Carol on a journey of rediscovery, passion, and a forbidden love affair. This is sufficient grounds for a scandal to break out, and Carol may lose custody of her only daughter. Carol is torn between newfound love and family, surrounded by tremendous courtroom drama, rumours, and contradictory identities. Carol, which provides an inspirational peek into the life of LGBT people in the 1950s, is a must-see during Pride month.
Celebrate Pride Month by binging on some of the greatest tales handpicked by us for you. Share with us which among these you loved the most.