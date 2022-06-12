Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World Dominion' Sees Box Office Jump On Day 2

'Jurassic World Dominion', directed by Colin Trevorrow, was released worldwide on June 10. It is the third instalment in the 'Jurassic World' franchise and the sixth film in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise overall. It features actors Chriss Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It is performing well at the domestic box office, and it had a strong start in India.

"The film should show good growth over the weekend as the family audiences come out. A opening day number is very similar to the the 2015 film of the franchise which is the biggest one in India till date but that film sustained superbly well," a report in Box Office India stated.

According to the latest reports, the film, which made roughly Rs 8 crore on its first day, earned Rs 11-12 crore on its second day.

"Jurassic World Dominion had paid previews on Thursday which also did well with collections looking to be around 3.75 crore nett plus and these collections came only after 4 PM as that was when shows started. The film will also score well on Saturday and Sunday," Box Office India added.

Actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprised their roles from the first 'Jurassic Park' film in this sequel, which takes place three years after the original. The film is said to bring the dinosaurs to the mainland and it marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise. It also reprises the roles of the original cast.

Trevorrow, who directed 2015's 'Jurassic World', achieved huge success with the film as it made 1.7 billion dollars globally. Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow wrote the script based on characters created by Michael Crichton, based on a scenario by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) and Trevorrow.

'Jurassic World Dominion' was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres on June 10th.