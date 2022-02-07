Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Children’s Mental Health Week: Films That Emphasise On The Ailments Of The Mind

As the world begins to celebrate Children’s Mental Health Week (Feb7-13), here taking a look at some of the B-Town films which have showcased this ailment onscreen.

Kangana Ranaut In 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Instagram

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:33 pm

Mental health has become a huge deal all around the world in the past few decades. While the issue has attained quite a prominence in the western world, in India, the awareness is still quite less. In earlier times, any mental health issue was always referred to as ‘pagal (mad)’. However, as we are progressing, a beginning has happened and in the past few years, we have seen people talking openly about mental health issues.

Even in our films, mental health is a problem that very few movies have addressed, although it plays an important role and impacts the populace to some level. There are just a few films that deal with mental health difficulties. Most of the time we have seen that mental health issues being shown in films arise from some issues or some trauma which occurs during childhood. As we enter the World Children’s Mental Health Week (Feb 7-13), we go down memory lane to see some Bollywood films that have shown mental health challenges and disorders in some way or the other:

‘Atrangi Re’ (2021)

Rinku Sooryavanshi, played by Sara Ali Khan, is unable to absorb the pain of witnessing her parents' honour killing as a youngster. She begins to have hallucinations, including those of her creative boyfriend, Akshay Kumar's Sajjad Ali Khan.

‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ (2019)

Bobby (Kangana Ranaut) is diagnosed with severe psychosis as an adult as a result of a traumatic childhood experience. Interestingly, the plot takes a frantic turn, with Bobby's fantasy world sometimes merging into a terrifying reality.

‘Chhichhore’ (2019)

'Chhichhore' is the story of Aniruddh Pathak (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged divorcee whose son Raghav attempts suicide but lives, despite being in severe condition due to his desire to live for fear of being labeled a "loser."

‘Dear Zindagi’ (2016)

Kaira (Alia Bhatt), a talented cinematographer, is having relationship issues. She meets Dr. Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan), who helps her address her troubles with her parents and get a new perspective on life, leading her to pursue her passion and enhance her love life.

‘Tamasha’ (2015)

Ved, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, is attempting to uncover his actual nature while Tara, played by Deepika Padukone, attempts to assist him on his trip. In a drama-based non-linear script, it portrays the narrative of Ved as a 9-year-old kid, a 19-year-old adolescent, and a 30-year-old adult.

'Karthik Calling Karthik' (2010)

Karthik (Farhan Akhtar), an introvert, is often mocked by his boss and has suffered several disappointments in his life. However, one day he receives a phone call from an unknown person who offers to change his life. It also addresses schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder.

'Anjaana Anjaani' (2010)

Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) and Kiara (Priyanka Chopra), two heartbroken and suicidal persons, meet just before they commit suicide themselves. The pair then plan to live their lives to the utmost until New Year's Day. Ranbir's character has Acute Stress Disorder, while Priyanka's character has Adjustment Disorder.

'Taare Zameen Par' (2008)

The story follows Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an 8-year-old dyslexic boy. His parents send him to a boarding school due to his low academic performance. Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), Ishaan's new art instructor, guesses that he is dyslexic and works with him to overcome his reading disability.

