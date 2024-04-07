Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu's Bridal Entry, Aryan Khan's Dating Rumours And More

'Ramayana' shoot begins; pics from sets get leaked

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' shoot kickstarted recently. As soon as the shoot started, a few pics of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of 'Ramayana' were leaked. Post which director Nitesh Tiwari, reportedly, imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets. Lara Dutta and Arun Govil's leaked pics showed them in their characters. Lara is reportedly playing Kaikeyi while Arun is said to be seen in the role of King Dashrath in 'Ramayana'. Lara was in a heavy saree and gold jewellery and Govil was seen in a long beard and wore a crown.