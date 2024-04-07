Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu's Bridal Entry, Aryan Khan's Dating Rumours And More

The first Sunday of April is here and we are wrapping up all the week's top Bollywood stories that grabbed the headlines. This week was filled with exciting news from B-town. From Aryan Khan's dating rumours to Taapsee Pannu's leaked wedding video, we have listed down the top news of the week.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Aryan Khan's dating rumours
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sparked dating rumours with Brazilian actress Larisson Bonesi. His recent Instagram activities caught everyone's attention. Netizens claimed it after they noticed that Aryan follows Larisson and her family members. A Reddit user noticed Aryan followed her mother, Renata Bonesi. Bonesi was in Mumbai recently and she also received a gift-a D’YAVOL X jacket from Aryan Khan. This added fuel to their dating rumours. Aryan and Larisson are yet to comment on it.
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding video goes viral
Recently, a video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe from their Udaipur wedding was leaked. The couple tied the knot on March 23 after being in a long-time relationship. In the clip, Taapsee was seen in a traditional embroidered red salwar suit, and she wore red choodas, golden kaleeras, and black sunglasses. The actress danced to Punjabi songs while walking down the aisle. Mathias was in a an ivory sherwani and a sehra covering his face. They hugged each other and then exchanged garlands.
'Ramayana' shoot begins; pics from sets get leaked
Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' shoot kickstarted recently. As soon as the shoot started, a few pics of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of 'Ramayana' were leaked. Post which director Nitesh Tiwari, reportedly, imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets. Lara Dutta and Arun Govil's leaked pics showed them in their characters. Lara is reportedly playing Kaikeyi while Arun is said to be seen in the role of King Dashrath in 'Ramayana'. Lara was in a heavy saree and gold jewellery and Govil was seen in a long beard and wore a crown.
Parineeti Chopra quashes pregnancy rumours with funny reel
Taking to her Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a reel where she donned a fitted white outfit. The text on the reel read: “POV: Wearing well-fitted clothes today because when I tried a kaftan dress..." The video also showed a picture of the actress in a black kaftan dress and clippings of news reports that sparked pregnancy rumours.
Alia Bhatt reportedly in talks for Disney musical
There were reports that Alia Bhatt will be seen in an upcoming Indian princess musical, which is a joint collaboration between filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Disney. Later, Gurinder Chadha clarified that the reports are untrue. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 'Bride and Prejudice' director wrote, “This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently (sic).”
