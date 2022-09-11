Bollywood Killed Sushant Singh Rajput Out Of Jealousy, Sister Meenu Singh In New Social Media Post

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shook the entire Industry but his fans and family are the ones who still can't forget the day . The actor died aged 34 in June 2020 and since then, his family has been fighting to find clues about his sudden death. While the initial reports claimed the actor died by suicide, the late actor's fans and his family believe there was foul play.

Years after the tragic demise, Sushant's sister, Meetu Singh, took to Twitter to share a video of the actor originally posted by YouTuber PewDePie. In the video, the actor is heard talking about life and what happiness means to him. Sharing the video, she wrote a lengthy caption and lambasted Bollywood.

"Everybody recognizes Sushant n his genius but his own industry, Bollywood, failed to acknowledge his great understanding towards life and it’s mechanism, truly a tragedy. I’m really grateful to this Swedish YouTuber pewdiepie (Felix) for this heart-warming tribute for my only Prince (SSR)," she wrote, adding, "It is very rewarding to see my brother being appreciated and cherished. Bollywood killed Sushant out of jealousy and insecurity and now Sushant lives in every household. each n every family fights for Sushant as their own son."

Meanwhile, in July the Narcotics Control Bureau in its draft charges filed in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death claimed actor Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from the co-accused, including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to Rajput.

Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case, with most of them currently out on bail.

The NCB began its probe into alleged drug use in the film and television industry following the death of Rajput on June 14, 2020.