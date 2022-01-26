On the occasion of Republic Day, Bollywood celebs flocked to social media to wish their fans and followers. The country is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day today (January 26). Every year on January 26th, Republic Day is observed to commemorate the date on which India's constitution, which was approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26th, 1949, became effective on January 26th, 1950.

Taking to Instagram actor Shahid Kapoor shared a pic of a postal stamp from January 26, 1950 and wrote, "Happy Republic Day". The actor also thanked Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad' with the hashtag NirbhayRepublic.

On the other hand his wife Mira Kapoor shared a still from today's parade and wrote, "The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade.’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan too followed suit and posted a Republic day video on his Instagram handle.

‘Happy Republic Day," actor Vicky Kaushal posted alongside a still from his flim Sardar Udham on his Instagram story. Actress Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, shared a video greeting, featuring blue sky and white birds.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: "To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!"

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories and wished her fans and shared a glimpse of her Republic Day celebrations. She shared a glimpse of her son Tamiur Ali Khan’s tri-color breakfast this morning.

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a video while Actor Tiger Shroff shared a clip from his music video 'Vande Mataram' to send wishes on Republic Day.

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza and actress Tapsee Pannu took to their twitter handles and wished the people of India a happy Republic day.









