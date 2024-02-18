Black Fridays In Store

A Friday is the day when a new film releases in India. The exhibition trade plans its calendar of 52 weeks according to Fridays. Box Office is the term that gets bandied around. The entire film industry awaits positive box-office returns starting every Friday. That is where the wealth is created, the wealth that refuels the industry and keeps it going.

A cinema is the vehicle that carries your films to the people. Earlier, the word was masses, but because of the kind of exhibition trade that exists now, the word masses can no longer be used. Masses included people from all strata of society and gave a film the initial fillip. Watching a film was affordable and these masses made provision to watch a new film every Friday or during the weekend.