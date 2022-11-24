Beyonce To Jay Z: How Hollywood Icons Are Enjoying Their Side Hustle

We see how Bollywood celebs are getting busier and busier with their side hustle and same can be saif for Hollywood icons too. Many movie stars move beyond their ‘day jobs’ and invested in their own side hustles. For some, it turned out to be a lucrative business but for some, they took the as the age-old saying goes: ‘if you don’t try, you’ll never know’.

Here’s a look at some of the renowned Hollywood icons who are into side business.

Ashton Kutcher

In 2010, Ashton Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments. It's a venture capital firm that invests in technology start-up companies, including Spotify, Uber, Fab, and Airbnb.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock owns two restaurants in Austin in Texas. In 2006, she opened the high-end eatery Bess Bistro and later she also opened Walton's Fancy and Staple, a bakery, deli, flower shop, and catering service. Sandra Bullock, in interviews, shared how she believes that the restaurants' success comes from their family recipes.

Justin Timberlake

In 2011, Justin Timberlake and Specific Media purchased MySpace.com for $35 million. Timberlake is also known as the co-owner of MySpace and reinvented the site into a music discovery platform.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg co-owns the casual dining restaurant and bar named Wahlburgers with his two brothers, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg. The first Wahlburgers location opened in Hingham, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, in 2011. They further opened it in Toronto, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and New York City.

Beyonce

Beyonce is known for her fashion sense just like her music and that's why her activewear line, Ivy Park is one of the hottest properties in the world of lifestyle. It’s the artist’s first collaboration with Sir Philip Green, a British businessman and the Chairman of the Arcadia Group (think retail Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Outfit). “My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance. True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts and bodies. I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way," Beyonce said during an interview with Elle.

Jessica Alba

Being a mother herself, Jessica Alba believes in keeping her and everyone's family safe from toxic products and consumer goods, which is one of the reasons she co-founded The Honest Company in 2011. During an interview with Wall Street Journal, she spoke about her personal experience of an allergic reaction to a baby-oriented detergent. “I found out that there are all these toxic chemicals in products that are not only geared toward babies, which is horrifying but in everyday cleaning products all around your house… I wanted to create the safest and healthiest environment and there wasn’t one trusted brand that I could rely on.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's signature style on Sex and the City was all about the shoes and that led her to create the SJP line of footwear (and handbags!).

Jay Z

His celebrity side-businesses include a clothing line, a record label, a streaming service, and many other gigs.