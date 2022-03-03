Bedhadak: Karan Johar Launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani And Gurfateh Pirzada

Director Karan Johar has announced three new additions to his Dharma team: actors Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada for the forthcoming film 'Bedhadak'.

Johar shared the first poster of Lakshya Lalwani from the forthcoming film 'Bedhadak', “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”

Lalwani also took to his social media to share the news. The actor has revealed that he would play Karan in the film. His caption read, “I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak. I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!❤️”.

Lalwani has earlier been seen on various TV shows, including the likes of 'MTV India’s Warrior High,' 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' and 'Porus' among more. He was also a part of 'Dostana 2,' but when Kartik Aaryan walked out the film got shelved and thus Lalwani is trying to get back on the big screen with 'Bedhadak'

Later, the director-producer shared a poster of actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor from 'Bedhadak', and wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” Sanjay Kapoor posted a series of heart emojis as soon as the announcement was made.

Shanaya Kapoor started her career as an assistant director on the 2020 Netflix film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor also appeared in Netflix's breakout hit The 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' in a cameo. In the year 2019, she made her debut at the 'Le Bal in Paris', which catapulted her into the spotlight.

The third actor to join Bedhadak is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. His poster from the movie was also shared by Johar as he mentioned in a post, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is the brother of Mehreen Pirzada, an actress who has appeared in films such as 'Pattas' and 'Chanakya.' Gurfateh Singh Pirzada may not have appeared in many Hindi films, but the skilled actor has a sizable fan base on social media.

After introducing the three new leads of Bedhadak, Karan hinted that the film will be a love story. He posted fresh posters of the film featuring his leads with his fans and followers.

According to a report by Pink Villa, a source connected to the film Bedhadak informed that it is a love triangle in the rom-com genre.

The trio attended various acting seminars last year, with the initial plan being to have the picture in theatres by July 2021. However, the second wave of the pandemic had thrown a wrench in all of the preparations. However, the film's first look has sparked a lot of interest among fans.