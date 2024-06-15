Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon

Avneet Kaur was interacting with media on the sidelines of a launch event in Mumbai. When asked about her marriage, she said: “Now this one question has been asked so many times, I don’t know why everyone is so worried about my marriage, let me tell you, there is plenty of time in my marriage, so calm down and wait a little longer.” “I personally believe in love marriage, but if I can get my parents’ blessings for a love marriage, it becomes arranged and love marriage, I wish to have something like that, and if I cannot get it, I think I am going to cry alone then,” she added.