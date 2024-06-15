Art & Entertainment

Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon

Popular actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur, has addressed the talk about her marriage and cleared the air with a mix of humour and sincerity that there is no wedding happening anytime soon.

Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur Photo: X
Avneet Kaur was interacting with media on the sidelines of a launch event in Mumbai. When asked about her marriage, she said: “Now this one question has been asked so many times, I don’t know why everyone is so worried about my marriage, let me tell you, there is plenty of time in my marriage, so calm down and wait a little longer.” “I personally believe in love marriage, but if I can get my parents’ blessings for a love marriage, it becomes arranged and love marriage, I wish to have something like that, and if I cannot get it, I think I am going to cry alone then,” she added.

The young actress has a whopping 32 million followers on Instagram. Avneet also added that she loves glamour and fashion, and her new movie 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', is an extension of love for fashion. She said: “Glam and fashion for me are never going to end, I’d love to style myself, I love fashion, I love everything about fashion. In my new movie, 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', I have done many glamorous looks in it.” 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' is directed by Ishrat R. Khan, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Sunny Singh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

