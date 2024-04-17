Arbaaz Khan On Khan Family: We All Live Together But It’s Not Like Salman Knows Everything About Me

Arbaaz mentioned that there are “boundaries amongst siblings, amongst family also. And we maintain that”. However, “Of course, whenever any of us wants each other’s support, be it emotional, professional or financial, then we are there for each other. Whoever is in a position to do something for the other person, we do it because that’s what family is there for, to be there for each other. But we don’t impose ourselves on each other. We don’t even have too many expectations that since he is my brother he has to do something for me.”