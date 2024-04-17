Arbaaz Khan On Khan Family: We All Live Together But It’s Not Like Salman Knows Everything About Me

Arbaaz Khan has worked with his brother Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. But contrary to popular opinion, the Khan family participate in film discussions and keep each other updated about their personal lives, but they do not really discuss every tiny detail with each other.
Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble that his brother Salman does not know everything about his life, and vice versa. While everyone thinks each member is “completely aware” about each other’s “personal and professional life”, that’s not the case. Arbaaz said, “I think most of us also lead very personal lives. We all live together but it’s not like Salman knows everything about me, or I know everything about Salman. And it is not necessary that we know everything about each other. Because even when it is your own brother, his personal life is personal. His professional decisions, financial decisions, should be his own.”
Arbaaz mentioned that there are “boundaries amongst siblings, amongst family also. And we maintain that”. However, “Of course, whenever any of us wants each other’s support, be it emotional, professional or financial, then we are there for each other. Whoever is in a position to do something for the other person, we do it because that’s what family is there for, to be there for each other. But we don’t impose ourselves on each other. We don’t even have too many expectations that since he is my brother he has to do something for me.”
Arbaaz said that when they all work together, they assure it is beneficial for everyone involved. “Whenever I have gone to Salman for work, I have gone with something where I have been able to contribute to his career as well. It’s not only about trying to make my career,” he said, citing an example of ‘Dabangg’.
Meanwhile, on April 14, two suspects on a motorcycle fired five rounds at Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai’s Bandra. Arbaaz then shared a post on social media, and it read as, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”