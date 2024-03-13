Anjali Phougat Opens Up On Making A Debut At Paris Fashion Week

“Manya Pathak, a well-known TV actress from Zee TV's Delhi Darlings, opened the show, setting the tone for the audience with her grace and beauty. Even the Getty photographer, who has covered over 300 shows, remarked that ours was truly spectacular. It was a momentous occasion for me and my team. Abhay, a rising Indian film actor, reached out to our model casting team expressing his interest in walking for the Designer Dream Collection. Recognizing his potential, I’m always eager to create opportunities for Indian talent and provide platforms for upcoming stars. Manya, who has previously walked for me at the Cannes Film Festival, also expressed her desire to walk in Paris Fashion Week. With Payal accompanying Abhay, the teamwork contributed to a successful show. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and while I'm thrilled with the success, I'm also taking a moment to let it all sink in,” she concludes.