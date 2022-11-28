Amit Sadh Proves He Is A Real-Life Super Hero, Makes Chauffeur His Manager

In the day and age where your work defines who you are and confines your ability to be anything but, Amit Sadh decided to break the stereotype. He announced the promotion of his chauffeur of 16 years to his manager. This announcement came as a surprise to his chauffeur on his birthday.

Mr Imran who had driven Amit Sadh since his ‘Kai Po Che’ days has been one of the actor’s closest companions. So, when the occasion arose, Sadh decided that there was no one better suited for the role of his manager than him.

Talking about the same, Amit Sadh says, “He has always been like a father to me. He kept me going when things were tough, and he kept pulling my spirits up whenever I felt like things were not working out. He is definitely one of the strong forces that built me up to where I am today.”

As per a report from the actor’s team, this move came after the moralist actor allegedly fired his previous manager for being adamant about doing adverts for gambling. Amit Sadh has always maintained that he would never use his stage to promote things that are detrimental to the viewers, but the manager allegedly seemed to be of a different opinion. As per the actor’s team statement, the manager allegedly often forced Sadh to take up such endorsements.

Sadh instead found trust in his then chauffeur who had been working with him for nearly 16 years. Their bond was so deep that when the shooting for ‘Breathe 3’ ended, the benevolent actor gifted his watch to the chauffeur for having been with him through the thick and thin of it.