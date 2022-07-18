Amber Rose Claims She Saw Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Divorce Coming

Model Amber Rose was not entirely surprised by rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian's divorce. Weighing on the end of her ex-boyfriend and Kardashian's nearly seven years of marriage, the model said she saw it coming, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rose, who dated the rapper herself from 2008 until 2010, talked about the highly-publicised divorce during an appearance on TMZ's 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper' podcast.

"I don't have any feelings about it," she said when asked about the superstar couple's separation.

When pressed to answer if she saw it coming, the 38-year-old responded: "Of course. I mean I always hope for the best, for people to be happy."

She went on explaining, "I have my own - I don't want to say 'feelings' for him, because that sounds like it's a positive thing for Kanye - I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was."

Rose, however, claimed that she never wished ill on the former couple.

"I always hope for the best for them," she stressed. "I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he's going to get his day.' I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz (Khalifa), or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much."

When the podcast host pointed out that Rose and Kardashian share the same birthday, October 21, Rose responded, "I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different."

She went on elaborating, "I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle and her life was very privileged with money and being out here in L.A., which is cool."

Rose and West were famously feuding after he dissed her in 2015, saying that he "had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim" after dating Rose. In a series of tweets, the video vixen replied, "After all these years, I never snitched on u...I'll leave that up to the Kardashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

She has since changed her attitude about Kardashians. When the old tweets resurfaced earlier this year, Rose wrote on her Instagram Story, "Man, f*k that old a* tweet.

I never got an apology for his '30 showers' comment but f**k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women about the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it."

[With Inputs From IANS]