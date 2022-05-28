'Samrat Prithviraj,' in which actor Akshay Kumar portrays Hindu prince Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century, is due to be released on June 3.

After his initial reservations about his suitability for the character, Akshay says he submitted to the vision of his writer-director, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. “Prithviraj died at the age of 36 after fighting 18 battles that ranged from 20 to 25 days each,” said the actor during an interaction at Yash Raj Studios. "Such a man had to be athletic! Chandraprakash Ji was researching him for 18 long years - who does that?”, he added.

What was the quality of the character that impressed Kumar? “It is his respect for women, which was way ahead of its times. His capacity to forgive is a quality I would like to develop because most of us do not forgive a wrong done to us. I do move on if someone does or says something unpleasant. But people love to keep grudges."

Akshay, along with the incredible cast and crew, completed the shoot in 42 days. “I like to do three or four films a year and I must compliment the disciplined crew. I have always said that I am a producer’s actor and will do anything to ensure that planning and budgets do not go askew." He also praised his co-star Manushi Chhillar saying that she has a bright future ahead.

You can watch the trailer below.