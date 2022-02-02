Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Rushed To The Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had tested positive for Covid-19. She's been admitted to a Chennai hospital.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Rushed To The Hospital
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Rajinikanth Instagram@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:14 pm

Tamil film director and playback singer, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to social media to tell her fans that she had contracted the coronavirus despite taking precautions. She had to be rushed to the hospital and is now in a Chennai-based hospital.

She wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me! (sic).”

She also posted a photo of herself from her hospital bed on her social media while sharing the news. She is currently undergoing treatment under observation in the Chennai hospital. Hushed reports suggest that she has been keeping well.

She was recently spotted in Hyderabad filming for a song. Last month, she and her husband Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, making headlines all over India.

Related stories

Rajinikanth Wants Daughter Aishwaryaa And Dhanush To Reconcile

Dhanush And 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar To Collaborate For A Project; Announcement Soon

Not Just Dhanush And Rajinikanth, Here Are 5 Celebrity Separations That Shook Tamil Industry

Actor Dhanush shared the news on his social media saying "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

He further added "Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D".

His wife also shared the news with a similar statement on her social media handles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Tamil Cinema Tolly­wood COVID-19 Aishwarya Rajinikanth Rajinikanth Dhanush
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Sahil Khattar Feels '83' Became A Cult Even Before Its Shooting Ended

Sahil Khattar Feels '83' Became A Cult Even Before Its Shooting Ended

Marathi Film Industry Has Given Some Gems When It Comes To Political Films

Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away At 93; Remembering Him Through His Best Films

Before Tejasswi Prakash Won, Here Are The Most Controversial Moments Of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Basil Joseph Jubilated After 'Minnal Murali' Shows Up In An Engineering Exam Question Paper

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs