Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Rushed To The Hospital

Tamil film director and playback singer, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to social media to tell her fans that she had contracted the coronavirus despite taking precautions. She had to be rushed to the hospital and is now in a Chennai-based hospital.

She wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me! (sic).”

She also posted a photo of herself from her hospital bed on her social media while sharing the news. She is currently undergoing treatment under observation in the Chennai hospital. Hushed reports suggest that she has been keeping well.

She was recently spotted in Hyderabad filming for a song. Last month, she and her husband Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, making headlines all over India.

Actor Dhanush shared the news on his social media saying "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

He further added "Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivayaa. Spread Love.D".

His wife also shared the news with a similar statement on her social media handles.