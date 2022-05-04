Ahan Shetty Talks About Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to get married in December. The couple has been in a relationship for some time now. They are always making headlines for their social media posts and public appearances. Now it seems like the couple is set to take their relationship a step ahead. However, Ahan Shetty has said that there is nothing of the sorts planned.

While talking to Danik Bhaskar, Ahan Shetty said, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

He further said, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.” Earlier, reports suggested that Suniel Shetty is emotional about Athiya Shetty’s wedding. It will be a first wedding in the Shetty family after long.

At the same time, it is rumoured that Suniel Shetty is already preparing for the wedding in winter. They have booked hotels, caterers and designers as well. It is also being said that both Bollywood and Indian cricket fraternity will be attending the wedding.