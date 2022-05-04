Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ahan Shetty Talks About Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours

The rumours about actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tying knot in december this year are making rounds. Shetty's brother, Ahan Shetty has talked about it.

Ahan Shetty Talks About Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours
Ahan Shetty Instagram/ @ahan.shetty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 8:48 pm

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to get married in December. The couple has been in a relationship for some time now. They are always making headlines for their social media posts and public appearances. Now it seems like the couple is set to take their relationship a step ahead. However, Ahan Shetty has said that there is nothing of the sorts planned. 

While talking to Danik Bhaskar, Ahan Shetty said, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

Related stories

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Hotstar Takes Down Koffee With Karan Episode Featuring Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

He further said, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.” Earlier, reports suggested that Suniel Shetty is emotional about Athiya Shetty’s wedding. It will be a first wedding in the Shetty family after long. 

At the same time, it is rumoured that Suniel Shetty is already preparing for the wedding in winter. They have booked hotels, caterers and designers as well. It is also being said that both Bollywood and Indian cricket fraternity will be attending the wedding. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Athiya Shetty Kl Rahul Ahan Shetty Suniel Shetty Art And Entertainment Indian Cricket Indian Cricketer Bollywood Aathiya Shetty KL Rahul India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History