After Rumoured Ex Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Confirms Appearance On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’

The season 7 of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has become the talk of the town ever since its premiere. So far, several actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday have appeared on the ongoing show.

Now after Ananya made waves on ‘Koffee With Karan’, her rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter is all set to grace the couch of KWK 7. The actor confirmed the same by dropping pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram, and it seems that’s also his look from the upcoming episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check out the post here:

Albeit, he kept everyone guessing as to who he is appearing with. He captioned the post as, “Koffee date with ________ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7” Fans got super excited to see his look and interestingly, Ishaan's sister-in-law, Mira Rajput replied, "Blonde Roast."

For those caught unaware, Ishaan made his debut on KJo’s show in the last season along with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, when Ananya appeared on the show, Karan confirmed that she and Ishaan once dated. However, they have now broken up. When Ananya declared herself single by saying, "I am single. No one is asking but I am single," Karan quipped, "You broke up with Ishaan." While Ananya pretended to not listen, the director-producer added, "You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan."

Work wise, the two had starred together in ‘Khaali Peeli’. Ishaan, will next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting ‘Liger’ with Vijay. Their multi-lingual film is slated to release on August 25, 2022.

Well, for now, we just cannot wait to see who Ishaan will appear on the show with.