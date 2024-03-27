Aditi Rawat Set To Join 'Udaariyaan' As Simmi After Six-Year Leap? Here's What We Know

The popular show ‘Udaariyaan’ has taken a six-year leap. While the news has got fans excited to see what the show has in store for them next, many are also thinking about the new set of actors who might join the show. Fans have taken to social media to discuss which new actors will join the show after the leap. Amidst this discussion, a latest report has revealed that Aditi Rawat will be entering the show.
As reported by News18 Showsha, Aditi Rawat will be entering ‘Udaariyaan.’ The actor is popular for her versatile roles and her charismatic screen presence. The report reveals that she will be seen playing the role of Simmi. Simmi is a lawyer whose only family is her brother. She harbours intense feelings of love and obsession for Aasmaa. She enters the Gill household and claims that Armaan’s daughter, Meher, is hers. She claims to be Meher’s mother. She will be seen pulling off this act because she believes that Armaan and Aasmaa are behind her brother Kabir’s death. She will enter the show with revenge on her mind.
Advertisement
In an earlier interview, actor Anuraj Chahal had talked about the leap. He said, “’Udaariyaan’ has received immense love from the viewers, and I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this show. As we embark on this new journey post-leap, I am genuinely excited for our fans to witness the unfolding storyline. I hope the viewers continue to shower their support.”
The six-year leap will show Meher and Qudrat in the same school. At the school, these two characters form an unlikely friendship. Post the leap, the show will focus more on Aasmaa, Armaan, and Meher. ‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors TV.