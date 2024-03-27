Aditi Rawat Set To Join 'Udaariyaan' As Simmi After Six-Year Leap? Here's What We Know

As reported by News18 Showsha, Aditi Rawat will be entering ‘Udaariyaan.’ The actor is popular for her versatile roles and her charismatic screen presence. The report reveals that she will be seen playing the role of Simmi. Simmi is a lawyer whose only family is her brother. She harbours intense feelings of love and obsession for Aasmaa. She enters the Gill household and claims that Armaan’s daughter, Meher, is hers. She claims to be Meher’s mother. She will be seen pulling off this act because she believes that Armaan and Aasmaa are behind her brother Kabir’s death. She will enter the show with revenge on her mind.