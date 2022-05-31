Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Congratulates Sister Nikhat Khan On Her TV Debut

Actor Aamir Khan took to his production house's official Instagram account to congratulate his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde on her TV debut with 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

Aamir Khan Congratulates Sister Nikhat Khan On Her TV Debut
Aamir Khan Wikimedia Commons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:24 pm

Actor Aamir Khan has amassed a massive fan following over the years with smash hits like '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and many more. On social media, the actor keeps a modest profile. However, he took to Instagram to congratulate his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde. She is set to make her television debut with the upcoming show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

Actors Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play the key characters in the daily soap, with the former portraying an orphan who cooks and delivers meals door-to-door for a living. Pravisht Mishra, on the other hand, portrays Yuvaan, a mentally challenged character with a passion for music.

Aamir Khan took to his production house's official Instagram account to congratulate his sister and sent a heartwarming message.

Aamir Khan congratulates Nikhat Khan Hegde
Aamir Khan took to his production house's official Instagram account to congratulate his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde. Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

Related stories

Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan To Star In 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

Aamir Khan's 'IPL Mein Chance hai Kya?' Gets a Response From Ravi Shastri

Aamir Khan to Shoot A Cameo For Son Junaid's Web Series 'Pritam Pyare'

Nikhat Khan Hegde is a film producer who has recently moved into television. She is the producer of several superhit and cult films, including 'Lagaan,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' and 'Tum Mere Ho.' 

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's next film will be 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in which he will star alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. In important roles, the film will also include actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Following the success of 'Secret Superstar,' he and director Advait Chandan reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda.' The film will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It will be released on August 11.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Aamir Khan Aamir Khan Productions Laal Singh Chaddha Nikhat Khan Banni Chow Home Delivery Bollywood Actor TV Debut Aamir Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima