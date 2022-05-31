Aamir Khan Congratulates Sister Nikhat Khan On Her TV Debut

Actor Aamir Khan has amassed a massive fan following over the years with smash hits like '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and many more. On social media, the actor keeps a modest profile. However, he took to Instagram to congratulate his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde. She is set to make her television debut with the upcoming show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

Actors Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play the key characters in the daily soap, with the former portraying an orphan who cooks and delivers meals door-to-door for a living. Pravisht Mishra, on the other hand, portrays Yuvaan, a mentally challenged character with a passion for music.

Aamir Khan took to his production house's official Instagram account to congratulate his sister and sent a heartwarming message.

Aamir Khan took to his production house's official Instagram account to congratulate his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde. Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions

Nikhat Khan Hegde is a film producer who has recently moved into television. She is the producer of several superhit and cult films, including 'Lagaan,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,' and 'Tum Mere Ho.'

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's next film will be 'Laal Singh Chaddha', in which he will star alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. In important roles, the film will also include actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Following the success of 'Secret Superstar,' he and director Advait Chandan reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda.' The film will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It will be released on August 11.