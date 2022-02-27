Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Review: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's Entertainer Looks Promising

Director Tirumala Kishore released the trailer of his upcoming family drama movie 'Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu' on Sunday (February 27). The film, starring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, seems to high on family entertainment and a roller coaster of sorts around the issue of finding a life partner.

The trailer shows Sharwanand's character eager to find a wife for himself but has relatives who keep nit-picking over small things in every prospective brides. However, things take a turn when Sharwanand crossed paths with Mandanna's character.

However, the twist comes when Mandanna's onscreen mother, played by actress Khushbu, puts down the condition of having a son-in-law who agrees to be the house-husband while her daughter continues to pursue her career.

The trailer look interesting and have gives many viewers to look forward to the film. The last portions see Sharwanand saluting all the women one by one in different situations, which sums up the theme of the movie. However, the 2 minutes and 3 seconds long trailer seems to be a shaky towards the end and has a abrupt end, with Sharwanand's character getting drunk and complaining in front of the women of his family.

Interestingly, the trailer also has Sharwanand speaking in Hindi. He says the popular Shehnaaz Gill dialogue, 'Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta, Kutta!' (Your dog is Tommy and my dog is just a dog!'. This can serves as a strong connection point for Hindi speaking audience.

Sujith Sarang captured the visuals appealingly and Devi Sri Prasad completed with his pleasant background music. Sreekar Prasad has cut the trailer strikingly, whereas production of SLV Cinemas look grand all through.

The movie is slated to release on March 4.