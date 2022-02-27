Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Review: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's Entertainer Looks Promising

Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film's trailer gave an insight into the chaotic world of finding a life partner.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Review: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's Entertainer Looks Promising
Telugu actor Sharwanand will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 8:22 pm

Director Tirumala Kishore released the trailer of his upcoming family drama movie 'Adavallu Meeku Johaarlu' on Sunday (February 27). The film, starring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, seems to high on family entertainment and a roller coaster of sorts around the issue of finding a life partner. 

The trailer shows Sharwanand's character eager to find a wife for himself but has relatives who keep nit-picking over small things in every prospective brides. However, things take a turn when Sharwanand crossed paths with Mandanna's character.

Related stories

Link-Up Rumours Never Stopped Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna From Giving Friendship Goals

'Pushpa' Fame Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Marriage Plans

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu': Non-Theatrical Rights Of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sold

However, the twist comes when Mandanna's onscreen mother, played by actress Khushbu, puts down the condition of having a son-in-law who agrees to be the house-husband while her daughter continues to pursue her career.

The trailer look interesting and have gives many viewers to look forward to the film. The last portions see Sharwanand saluting all the women one by one in different situations, which sums up the theme of the movie. However, the 2 minutes and 3 seconds long trailer seems to be a shaky towards the end and has a abrupt end, with Sharwanand's character getting drunk and complaining in front of the women of his family. 

Interestingly, the trailer also has Sharwanand speaking in Hindi. He says the popular Shehnaaz Gill dialogue, 'Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta, Kutta!' (Your dog is Tommy and my dog is just a dog!'. This can serves as a strong connection point for Hindi speaking audience.

Sujith Sarang captured the visuals appealingly and Devi Sri Prasad completed with his pleasant background music. Sreekar Prasad has cut the trailer strikingly, whereas production of SLV Cinemas look grand all through.

The movie is slated to release on March 4.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Rashmika Mandanna Sharwanand Tollywood Actors Tollywood Films Tiruamala Kishore Family Entertainer Trailer Release Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes