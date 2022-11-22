Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Pics Of Rashmika Mandanna That’ll Make You Fall Head Over Heels In Love With Her

Here are 5 pictures of national crush Rashmika Mandanna that are sure to make your day bright and get a beaming smile on your face.

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:08 pm

That beaming bright smile of Rashmika Mandanna has always won billions of hearts across the country and has made her a national crush. Her cheerful and energetic face can easily keep her fans excited about her and her real, genuine smile is free from pretences.

Since last year, after the release of ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling the hearts of people as a national crush and her charm just increases every day. Her character Srivalli has touched the audience rooted in rural areas of the country. Today, apart from her acting, her smile also plays a huge factor in her popularity across demographics.

Here are 5 pictures of Rashmika Mandanna’s warm and winsome smile that will simply brighten your day:

Rashmika Mandanna sure does know how to melt our hearts with her infectious smile.

While the actress knows how to increase the glamor quotient, she never fails to look cute no matter what she wears.

When Mandanna smiles, her eyes glitter and we are head over heels in love with her magnificent presence.

Oh boy! She is here to rule and how. Rashmika looks like everything we need to make our day better in this golden lehenga.

That wink can make anyone's day. Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in this vintage pink outfit and we can not take our eyes off her!

Related stories

Rashmika Mandanna Faces Backlash For Not Watching 'Kantara', Says Can't Expect To Be Loved By Everyone

Grateful For Having Done 'Goodbye' With Amitabh Bachchan, Says Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna: Dubbing In Hindi Was A Little Challenging

On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Good Bye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and many others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rashmika Mandanna
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 